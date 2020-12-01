ROSAMOND — The Kern County coroner’s office ruled a Rosamond man's shooting death in October as a homicide, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release on Nov. 30.
According to the report, 37-year-old Rodman Alfredo Quintanilla was found to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
KCSO deputies responded to a call in the 1100 block of Sequoia Lane at 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, the deputies found Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds. Quintanilla was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was found suffering from multiple gunshots, but was later released from a hospital after being treated for his injuries.
KCSO is still investigating the incident, with no additional information released on possible suspects.
