Presiding Judge J. Eric Bradshaw, Superior Court, County of Kern, announced the selection of Mr. William “Bill” Dickinson as Chief Probation Officer, for the County of Kern. He will be replacing Mr. TR Merickel, the incumbent Chief Probation Officer, who announced his retirement in May of this year.
Mr. Dickinson has most recently served as the Deputy Chief Probation Officer responsible for the oversight of the Youth Services Bureau, encompassing youth facilities, supervision, investigations, and over 400 staff. The search was a coordinated effort of the Judges of the Superior Court and the Board of Supervisors in the County of Kern. The search also included the vetting of applicants by the Kern County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission, comprised of local citizens, per Welfare and Institutions Code 225 et al.
“Mr. Dickinson has demonstrated a work ethic and attention to detail in his nearly 30 years of service with the Kern County Probation Department that will serve him well as the Chief Probation Officer,” said Assistant Presiding Judge Colette Humphrey. “His leadership style encourages teamwork and collaboration. The Court looks forward to working with him as we deal with the many changes facing the justice system in California.”
Mr. Dickinson graduated from California State University. With over 28 years of service to the department progressively promoting within, and his appointment to Deputy Chief Probation Officer in 2019, he comes to this position well prepared. Mr. Dickinson is a Kern County native, born and raised. He will assume his new duties as Chief Probation Officer on August 12, 2023.
