CALIF. CITY - A student at Hacienda Elementary School in Calif. City was suspended after a weapon was discovered in their backpack on June 6th.
According to the Calif. City Police Department, a call came into the dispatch center for a student having a weapon at Hacienda Elementary School. When officers arrived on scene, the student was located in the office area with school staff; the staff reported that the student had a BB Gun hidden inside his backpack.
Calif. City Police officers confiscated the BB gun after further investigation and the student was suspended pending an expulsion hearing from the school district and criminal charges will also be sought out through the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Officials stated that the BB gun wasn't discharges or displayed while the student was on campus and there's no reports of any injuries.
The Calif. City Police Dept. would like to remind parents and students that bringing a weapon on school grounds won't be tolerated and they will use every means at their disposal to ensure the safety of children, parents, staff and visitors. They also want to remind everyone to keep all firearms including replicas locked up and out of the hands of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.