The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 26 calls for service.
1st – Vandalism: less than $400, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 15800 block of M Street.
2nd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 3200 block of Gregory Drive and Battery, 1700 block of Hwy 58.
3rd – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3100 block of Douglas Avenue.
5th – Battery on Person, 15700 block of L Street.
8th – Missing Person, 3100 block of Gregory Drive, Battery on Person, 15300 block of Myer Road and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, K Street.
10th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 16500 block of Sarah Street and Vandalism: $400 or More, 16100 block of H Street.
11th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 15900 block of Lawrence Court.
12th – Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
14th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 15300 block of Blackface Street.
16th – Sexual Battery, 15900 block of N Street and Sexual Battery, Inyo Street.
18th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
20th – Vehicle Theft, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15200 block of Nadene Street.
21st – Battery, 2100 block of Nadeau Street.
24th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy.
27th - Battery on Person, Shasta Street.
28th – Assist other Department, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
