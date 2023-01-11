Senator Grove Responds to Newsom’s State Budget Proposal
SACRAMENTO —Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) responds to Governor Newsom’s 2023-24 state budget proposal:
"Governor Newsom’s budget is a band aid on the damage that his over-taxing, over-regulating, and over-spending has done to California’s families and businesses. His budget continues to push the same policies that have resulted in the highest cost of living, the highest poverty, historically high crime rates and a worsening homeless crisis. Where is the accountability? He has spent $30 billion of our tax dollars on housing affordability proposals, but California still has the most unaffordable housing market in the country. Tens of billions have been spent on homelessness but California has the nation’s highest number of homeless.
"Prioritizing the state’s fentanyl crisis is a step in the right direction, however, with no meaningful chance of prison time there is no deterrent to the opioid dealers who are flooding our schools and streets with this dangerous drug. I am disappointed the Governor will penalize businesses by backing out of last year’s deal to reduce the Federal Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund especially considering tens of billions of dollars have been wasted through fraud at the EDD. Outcomes matter, and taxpayers deserve accountability for how their money is being spent.
"It is unacceptable that despite the record amounts of rain the state has received over the last few weeks, there is no additional money for water storage which means the budget is still not serious about addressing California’s food and water security. The Governor needs to understand we can’t import 100% of the food the Central Valley grows. I am also strongly opposed to the Governor’s continued war on the state’s oil and gas industry, which provides good jobs for thousands of families and energy security for all Californians. The Governor and the majority party must prioritize the immediate needs of Californians, instead of focusing on their unaffordable Green Fantasy."
