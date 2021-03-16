As of March 16, 2021
As of March 9, 2021
Red Tier Trigger
Countywide Adjusted Case Rate
7.8/100,000
11.8/100,000
10/100,000
Countywide Testing Positivity
3.7%
4.9%
8%
Health Equity Quartile Testing Positivity
4.9%
7.6%
8%
Kern County Close to Moving to Red Tier in State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy
-
- Updated
- 0
Kern County Close to Moving to Red Tier in State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy
Additional businesses and activities may be allowed to resume as early as March 24, 2021.
(Bakersfield, CA) Today the State announces that Kern County’s COVID-19 metrics meet the thresholds for the State’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If we continue to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks, Kern will qualify to move into the Red Tier as early as March 24, 2021.
Every county is assigned to one of four tiers based on the adjusted case rate, testing positivity rate, and health equity metric. Below is a summary of Kern County’s current metrics and a comparison of Kern’s metrics last week:
Counties must remain in their tier for at least three weeks and must meet the metrics of the less restrictive tier for at least two consecutive weeks prior to officially moving to that less restrictive tier. As Kern County did not meet the Red Tier metrics last week, we remain in the Purple Tier this week; however, if we meet Red Tier metrics next week, we will officially move to the Red Tier, effective March 24, 2021.
Some highlights of expanded operations and activities in the Red Tier include:
· Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
· Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity
· Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
· Schools: junior high and high schools can reopen for in-person instruction after five days out of the purple tier
We appreciate our local businesses and residents for their tireless efforts to stay safe and practice safety protocols during these unprecedented times. Our community is encouraged to continue implementing all the healthy habits and adhere to state guidance as we progress through the tiers and begin to reopen our local economy.
Learn more about the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy here: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/
