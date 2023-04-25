Latest News
- S.K.U.S.D. Parent and Community Center Grand Opening
- Around Kern County Episode 60
- Plane Crazy Saturday Featured Guest Speaker Phil Schultz
- Emergency Repairs Planned for Highways in Eastern Kern, Mono, and Inyo Counties
- Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Softball Week 9
- Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Baseball Week 9
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for March
- Advisory: East Kern Arrest for Operating a Chop Shop
- Rosamond Woman to stand Trial for 2022 Murder in Rosamond
- Love's Travel Stop in Boron sells $1 million Winning Lottery Ticket
- Rosamond area Arrests for March
- Calif. City Council Meeting Highlights from April 11th.
- Two men Arrested in Calif. City after High-Speed Pursuit from Bakersfield
- Advisory Message: Neenach/Rosamond area- Arrests for large-scale methamphetamine conversion lab
- Larry Michael Adams
- Mojave Air and Space Port has New Director of Operations
- Board of Supervisors Meeting Recap 4.18.2023
