The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 31 calls for service.
1st - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Myer Road, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street and Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc., 2000 block of Panamint Street.
2nd - Willful Cruelty to Child, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
3rd – Assist other Department, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
5th - Disorderly Conduct: Intoxicated Drug w/Alcohol, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
7th - False Report of a Crime, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
8th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3300 block of Arthur.
9th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery: other Agency, 16100 block of K Street.
10th – Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
13th - Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Huber Avenue and Vandalism: $400 or More, 16000 block of H Street.
14th - Death: other, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
15th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3100 block of Gregory Drive.
16th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
17th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Myer Road and SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 15700 block of L Street.
18th - Vehicle Theft, 16900 block of Hwy. 14
19th – Battery on Person, 2800 block of Benito Avenue and Assist other Department, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
21st - Attempted Carjacking, 15600 block of K Street.
22nd - Battery on Person, 15300 block of Nadene Street.
23rd – Vehicle Theft, 15300 block of Myer Road.
24th - Missing Person, 16100 block of H Street.
26th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 15800 block of O Street.
27th – Vehicle Theft, 15600 block of K Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 3200 block of Pat Avenue.
28th – Battery on Person 15300 block of Lucille Street and Vehicle Theft, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
31st – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1900 block of Hwy. 58.
