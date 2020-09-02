The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
37-year old Alvin Beverly was arrested on July 31st on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
46-year old David Bivins was arrested in Mendocino County (Mendocino County Sheriff) on July 30th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
28-year old Reshawn M. Theragood was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
32-year old Josh McCullar was arrested on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
43-year old Christopher Puckett was arrested on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery on Person.
57-year old Margaret Gibbs was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
25-year old Marquis Maurice Gooden was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
19-year old Michael D. Forshee was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
50-year old Tonya Hutchinson was arrested on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Burglary.
43-year old Gregory L. Chasse was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 14th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
27-year old Champagne Cauley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Parent Transporting Infant w/out Infant Seat.
28-year old Tavion Markwong was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
62-year old Kenneth P. Dobbins was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
