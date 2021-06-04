CALIFORNIA CITY -- The California City Council cancels their next meeting scheduled for June 8, amid a server failure caused by an outside force.
The council sent out an updated agenda late evening June 3, announcing the cancelation was due to their server being compromised. The next meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
City manager Anna Linn said the ransomware attack was traced back to May 27th at around 10 p.m. City officials were still using their computers throughout the following work week but noticed issues with their server.
"Things were going in and out all week,” Linn said. “The system was slow, but it wasn’t until Wednesday [May 2] that it completely failed.”
The system failure caused city officials to lose all data between May 27 and June 2, but they are working to get all their information back. Right now, they cannot access the server to update the city council agenda, hence the cancelation.
Linn said the ransomware attack was likely due to the city’s older systems being overworked.
“Our system is old and right now, everyone is using the internet due to the pandemic, so our system was in a weak position,” Linn said.
City Hall will remain open during its normal business hours, and city officials will work manually until their server is fixed. Linn said they expect to have the system running by June 8.
