The American Legion - Harry L. Bailey #476 presents - A Stand Down - California City Style. Saturday, June 4, 2022, 830am-1pm. 8108 Bay Avenue, California City, CA 93505. All are welcome.
This event is being held to provide ongoing benefit support and awareness for homeless and rural veterans, their dependents and care givers in rural areas – such as California City, Mojave, Tehachapi, Rosamond, Ridgecrest, and the surrounding Kern County area including Palmdale and Lancaster.
We will provide information on How to fill out your forms for benefits - in person and online; How to make an appointment with VBA/ VHA; Wills and Estates, Homeless Veteran Services and Screenings, VASH, Burial Benefits, Employment Information, Health & Wellness, Fitness, Fun, vendors, music and more… and a special host panel of female veterans.
The American Legion is delighted to host and support this event here in our hometown of California City. It is the sacrifices on the front line made by our men and women in uniform that are so essential to our communities. Together with donors and local groups we can build strong and vibrant communities for everyone in California City both now and for the future.
If you would like to help the American Legion – Harry L. Bailey #476 – California City support our nation’s finest veterans and make a difference to our local veterans in need; donate to this event or become a vendor – contact Event Coordinator - Serena G. 818.647.2403 – helpthevets@yahoo.com or Commander Jack L. – 760.590.4401.
