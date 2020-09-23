The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 93.3% with approximately 15 calls for service.
1st – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, Woodford/Tehachapi Road and Battery on Person, 22300 block of Milky Way.
3rd – Battery, 21900 block of Verde Street.
4th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 20400 block of Brian Way.
6th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22100 block of Copper Drive and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 22100 block of Copper Drive.
9th – Missing Person, 21500 block of Circle Drive.
11th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20200 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
12th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 21800 block of Reeve Street.
15th – Theft of Motor Vehicle Part <$400, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
17th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Lighting Equipment of Required Type Maintain Working Order, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
18th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22300 block of Elm Court.
26th – Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc, 20400 block of Brian Way.
27th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 21700 block of Westwood Blvd.
28th – Violate Domestic Violence Order, 20400 block of Brian Way.
