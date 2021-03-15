The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of February according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
18-year old Kaline Brennan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Feb. 2nd on Suspicion of Burglary.
37-year old Carvel Jackson was arrested on Feb. 3rd on Suspicion of Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Petty Theft, Vandalism: less than $400, Trespass by Driving on Private Property and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
23-year old David Angulo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Feb. 6th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances.
43-year old Joseph Michael Montoya was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Feb. 7th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
55-year old Regina J. Raffaele was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside County Sheriff – Robert Presley DC) on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of Vandalism.
31-year old Kierra L. Burts was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year old Lillian Crow was arrested on Feb. 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
22-year old Juan Sanchez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Feb. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Excessive Blood Alcohol, DUI: Excessive Speed and Evasion – Wanton Disregard for Safety.
55-year old Lloyd Andrewin Connolly was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside County – Robert Presley DC Sheriff) on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison.
38-year old Tawnya Carter was arrested on Feb. 11th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily and Intoxicated in Public; she was arrested again on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
34-year old Suzanne Dasilva was arrested on Feb. 14th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
29-year old Bruce Liddle was arrested on Feb. 16th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
61-year old Anthony R. Owens was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on Feb. 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
24-year old Isaiah Brown was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Feb. 19th on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
62-year old Richard Gaines was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Feb. 21st on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
30-year old Carlos Martin Morenogonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Feb. 21st on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
30-year old Kevin Spears was arrested in Riverside County (San Gorgonio Pass CHP) on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speed over 70 MPH.
31-year old Christian Holden was arrested in Los Angeles County (Industry Sheriff) on Feb. 23rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
36-year old Eric Onofre was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Feb. 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Evasion – Wanton Disregard for Safety.
24-year old Andrew Armstrong was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Feb. 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
25-year old Brandon J. Dragon was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Feb. 27th on Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest.
29-year old Nikko Bateman was arrested on Feb. 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Burglary
