On January 9, 1857 at approximately 8:20 a.m., a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake shook the Central and Southern California area. The quake which was one of the largest recorded quakes in the United States ruptured the southern part of the San Andreas Fault for a length of approximately 225 miles between Parkfield and Wrightwood.
The quake is referred to as the Fort Tejon Earthquake because that was the location of the greatest damage from the quake; Fort Tejon lies just north of the junction of the San Andreas and Garlock Faults where the Tehachapi, San Emigdio and Sierra Pelona Mountain ranges come together. Accounts of the quake vary including the time of the main shock as well as foreshocks that occurred at several locations earlier in the morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, when the quake hit, it ruptured about 220 miles of the southern part of the San Andreas Fault between the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate. Thomas H. Jordan who is the director of the Southern California Earthquake Center stated that a slip in the fault most likely stopped in the area of Cajon Pass because the tectonic stresses on that part of the fault had been released several decades earlier during the 1812 Wrightwood Earthquake. The Fort Tejon quake was the last “Big One” in Southern California on the San Andreas (which the southernmost portion of the fault terminates near Bombay Beach at the Salton Sea) since 1680.
Different accounts of the 1857 quake indicate the presence of foreshocks between 1-9 hours before the main quake and based on distribution of the foreshocks it’s assumed that the beginning of the epicenter was in the area between Parkfield and Cholame which is about 97 miles northwest of Fort Tejon. Local solar time was used at the time of the quake and San Francisco would have been the locality with the most accurate time kept as it was a center of commerce and other activity; at least one individual reported foreshock times which varied by a half an hour when they spoke to two different news outlets.
Most of the damage done during the 1857 Fort Tejon quake was adobe buildings that were badly damaged and several people were injured there; buildings were destroyed along a 20-mile stretch between Fort Tejon and Elizabeth Lake which is a sag pond formed directly on the San Andreas Fault. San Diego and Santa Barbara Counties reported river and stream disruptions as well as the Kern River, Kern Lake and the Los Angeles River; in Santa Clara County, well water flow was affected and ground cracks were observed near the Pueblo de Los Angeles as well as the Oxnard Plain. Ground fissures were reported near the Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Santa Clara rivers.
San Francisco, Stockton and Los Angeles provided enough information due to their dense populations at the time to give the best estimates of intensity of the quake. In downtown Los Angeles, some homes and businesses were cracked but no major damage; in Ventura, the roof of the Mission San Buenaventura collapsed and the bell tower damaged and in Santa Cruz, the front wall of the Mission Santa Cruz Chapel collapsed. According to reports, a woman was killed when an adobe house collapsed in Gorman and an elderly man died in Los Angeles as a result of the quake.
Aftershocks continued for approximately 3.5 years after the initial quake although the total number of aftershocks was less than expected for a magnitude 7.9 quake; 4 after shocks with a magnitude 6 or greater were reported; on the evening of January 9th, a magnitude 6.25 aftershock occurred near the Garlock Fault, a magnitude 6.7 aftershock occurred on January 16, 1858 with a possible offshore location, two aftershocks occurred on December 15 and 16, 1858 with a magnitude 6.0 and the last recorded major aftershock occurred on April 16, 1860 with a magnitude 6.3 and was centered close to the Parkfield section of the San Andreas Fault.
Frazier Park, Palmdale, Fort Tejon, Wrightwood, Elizabeth Lakes, Lake Hughes and other communities are all located very close to the San Andreas Fault and much of the Los Angeles area could be affected if a similar quake was to occur. Swaminathan Krishnan who is an assistant professor of Civil Engineering with the California Institute of Technology stated that if a similar rupture from Parkfield to Wrightwood were to happen again, it would severely affect the Los Angeles area even from a distant event with the San Fernando Valley being particularly hard hit.
The U.S. Geological Survey and public service officials speculate on the threat of another very large earthquake occurring in Southern California and of the type and scale of damage one might have. The portion of the San Andreas Fault, which ruptured in 1857 remains dormant and this has given rise to the speculation that future slips along the fault zone may be characterized by a very large 1857 type of quake followed by another period of dormancy. The Los Angeles Aqueduct and the California Aqueduct (the two main principals of water transfer systems supplying Greater Los Angeles) cross the San Andreas Fault within the main damage zone of the Fort Tejon quake in the Tehachapi and San Pelona Mountains.
