The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
36-year old Daniel So Uz was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year old William Saraiva was arrested on Dec. 4th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Vandalism: Damage Property; he appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Dec. 6th where he was formally charged with Attempted Murder, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $400 or More and Vandalism: Damage Property. Saraiva appeared for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on Dec. 8th and a Preliminary Hearing on Dec. 14th. He was Held to Answer and appeared for another Felony Arraignment on Dec. 22nd; a Readiness Hearing is set for Jan. 27th with a Jury Trial scheduled for Feb. 6th in Bakersfield. Mr. Saraiva remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.
According to court records, 35-year old Ronalee Stanberry was scheduled to appear on Dec. 5th for a Return on B/W: Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the charges of Looting by Petty Theft and Petty Theft.
According to court records, 43-year old Brian Mesa appeared on Dec. 6th for a Jury Trial on the charges of 2 counts of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery on Person and Vandalism: $400 or More (all charges dismissed); Mesa appeared for a Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing on Dec. 6th on the charges of Brandish Firearm or Deadly Weapon to Avoid Arrest (EFF. 4/12; dismissed on Nov. 1st), Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc (dismissed on Nov. 1st) and Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest on Nov. 1st) and was sentenced to 17 days in jail w/17days credit and placed on Summary Probation for 2 years. Mesa has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie Payne appeared on Dec. 8th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 3 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), 4 counts of Drive w/out License, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Drive while Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Combined, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance, Possession of Identifying Information,4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked.
40-year old Lonell Veloz was arrested in San Diego County (Oceanside Police) on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
50-year old Michael Hager was arrested on Dec. 13th on Suspicion of Attempted Burglary he appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Dec. 15th, a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on Dec. 20th and a Preliminary Hearing on Dec 21st where he pled No Contest to the charge of Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent and received a sentence of 16 days in jail w/16 days credit and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year. Mr. Hager has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 35-year old Andrew Arrieta appeared on Dec. 13th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent (pled No Contest to 1 count on Nov. 15th and 1 count dismissed on Nov. 15th; sentencing on Dec. 13th), 4 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc and Failure to Appear on Felony Charge; he received a sentence of 1 year and 4 months in Wasco State Prison, fined $370 and will likely be on Felony Parole when released from prison.
34-year old Jason Aguilar was arrested on Dec. 14th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Battery on Person; he is scheduled to appear on Jan. 13th for a Return on B/W: FTA Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Drive under the Influence of Alcohol, 2 counts of DUI: Alcohol/0.08, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Drive w/out License, Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize and Battery on Person
According to court records, 24-year old Peter Alfred Alvarez appeared on Dec. 16th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked (pled No Contest to 1 count and was sentenced to 93 days in jail w/93 days credit and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), No Safety Belt on Driver (dismissed), Stop Sign; Failure to Stop at Limit Line, Crosswalk or Entrance (dismissed), Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (pled No Contest and was sentenced to 77days in jail w/77 days credit, fined $370 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years), Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Possess/Etc Burglary Tools (dismissed). He has since been released from custody.
46-year old Rohit Rao was arrested on Dec. 18th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
According to court records, 22-year old Rodolfo Anthony Vargas was scheduled to appear on Dec. 20th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT which was continued until Dec. 27th and 29th. He is scheduled to appeared on Jan. 3, 2023 for a FTA for Arraignment and Surrender on Bench Warrant.
55-year old John Ezelle was arrested on Dec. 29th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.