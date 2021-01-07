McCarthy Supports Electoral College Challenge and Condemns Violence at Capitol

Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement about the Joint Session to certify the Electoral College votes and the violence by a mob in breaching the U.S. Capitol:
“Since Election Day, millions of Americans have shared concerns about the integrity of our nation’s electoral process. Congress has the responsibility to listen to these concerns to help heal our nation, investigate, and work with states to make necessary reforms to our electoral process, particularly when its integrity comes into question. I agreed with objections that were made to two states, especially because constitutional questions have been raised about changes to election processes and whether these changes were approved by their respective legislatures, as required in Article II.
"The debate and votes were not about overturning an election or federalizing elections; instead, it was to ensure that our country follows an accurate and accountable process that complies with the Constitution so that millions of Americans who voted on Election Day can have confidence in our system. In this new session of Congress, we must act now to safeguard our elections.
“The violent mob that descended on the Capitol was not part of that debate. I unequivocally condemn their actions, which were unlawful, un-American, and unacceptable, and they should be punished to the full extent of the law. We must never let the lawlessness of mobs stop us from doing the work that Americans all over our country expect us to do.
“Last night Congress fulfilled its constitutional duty, and Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.”
