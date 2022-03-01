CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s interim city manager Anne Ambrose put in her resignation, informed sources told the Mojave Desert News.
The move marks the third city employee to leave Cal City in one week, and the fifth in less than 10 months. Ambrose was appointed the interim city manager back in July 2021, after the former city manager resigned a month earlier. The six-month contract ended in January, and the council extended the agreement on a month-to-month basis.
The council was already in the process of interviewing applicants for a new city manager, a position which Ambrose previously said she was going to apply for.
