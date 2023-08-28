( Bakersfield, Ca)- Please join us as the Kern County Department of Human Services presents Job Fest in Mojave, ca.
Mojave Job Fest will take place on September 20th from 9:00 am- Noon, which will take place at : Stuart O. Witt Event Center. 1247 Poole Street, Mojave Ca 93501. We are expecting 35-40 employers that will be hiring for hundreds of available positions, including representatives from United States Secret Service, Golden Queen Mining. JT4, Scaled Composites, Kern Transit Nation Express, and more. There is no charge for Job Seekers seeking employment, or looking to move to a new position. Job Seekers should come to the Job Fest dressed for success with at least 20 resume copies and a completed master application. For additional Job Fest information, please visit our website: www.jobfestkern.com and social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @jobfestkern
