MOJAVE - A Calif. City man who was arrested in Lancaster for attempted murder appeared in a Bakersfield court room on Dec. 21st; 36-year old Lorenzo Crosby of Calif. City appeared for a Felony Arraignment on the charge of Attempted Murder.
According to a press release dated Dec. 18th, Calif. City Police received a call in the early morning hours of Dec. 5th for a stabbing that occurred which left the victim with life-threatening injuries. After stabilizing the victim, officers were able to get a brief statement of the incident and were able to identify Crosby. Calif. City Police conducted an investigation over several days and coordinated with other agencies until Crosby was located and arrested in Lancaster, Calif. on Dec. 17th.
Crosby made his first court appearance on Dec. 21st in Bakersfield and was formally charged with Attempted Murder, he appeared again on Dec. 22nd in Mojave for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and on Dec. 29th for a Preliminary Hearing which was continued until Jan. 5, 2022.
Crosby is being held in the Kern County Sheriff's Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of $500,000 bail and if convicted, he could face several years in state prison.
