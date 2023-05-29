On Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 9am-1pm, ROYTENS
ENRICHMENT ACADEMY COMMUNITY HOPE (R.E.A.C.H.) will be
hosting a community event to engage volunteers in the enhancement
and beautification of the R.E.A.C.H. Community Garden, located at
Central Park (behind the Senior Center) at 10400 Heather Ave,
California City, CA.
Resources were provided by The Home Depot Foundation in the
amount of a $3,300 grant. The Home Depot Foundation will also be
providing 10 volunteers from their Tehachapi, CA store to assist with
this community project.
All members of the California City, California and neighboring
communities are invited to participate. This community garden project
will entail a watering system hook up, shed build, fruit tree plantings,
compost set up, and garden beautification. There will also be a
community mosaic art project designed as an activity for the youth and
their families.
"Volunteers have been hand watering the garden for the last 3 years,
so hooking up a watering system will be a huge game changer as we
have extreme heat here in California City," stated R.E.A.C.H. cofounder,
Ryan Royten.
Community gardens are essential to the quality of life by providing a
safe space for multi-generational connections, capacity building and
self sustainability. Through this grant and community participation, the
R.E.A.C.H. Community Garden will produce more garden to table fruits
and vegetables to be disbursed to the community free of charge.
For more information or to become a sponsor please visit
