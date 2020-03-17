In response to concerns regarding the Coronavirus/COVID-19 threat, and taking into consideration local, state, and federal emergency declarations based upon the imminent threat of spread of the virus, the Kern County Superior Court will limit public interaction.
Beginning March 19, through March 30, only the following case types will be heard:
Felony and misdemeanor criminal arraignments
Felony preliminary hearings
Felony sentencings
Juvenile initial hearings for dependency and juvenile justice
Family domestic violence temporary restraining orders
Family law ex parte hearings
Probate applications for temporary guardianship
Probate applications for temporary conservatorship
Civil harassment
Civil ex parte requests
All other hearings will be rescheduled. The court will send notice to attorneys or parties who represent themselves.
If you have any questions about how to contact the court, please visit our website and click on the link included in the COVID-19 update.
Beginning March 18, all Clerk’s windows will be closed to the public, until further notice. The “E-file” system and drop boxes will be available for any filings. The Family Law Facilitator, Family Court Services (mediation), Self-Help Center and Law Library will also be closed.
If you are an attorney wishing to appear telephonically, please use the existing late line and state your intention to so appear under the “reason” box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.