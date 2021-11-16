2021 Kern Regional Awards
Kern Council of Governments is seeking nominations for its 2021 Regional Awards of Merit ceremony, which honors those programs, organizations and individuals who are making life in the Kern region better through innovative, cooperative efforts.
 
Nomination forms may be obtained by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please call or email Susanne Campbell at (661) 635-2906, scampbell@kerncog.org
 
Nominations and all attachments are due to Susanne Campbell at 1401 19th Street, Suite 300, Bakersfield, Calif. 93301, no later than Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
 
