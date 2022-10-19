Advisory: Missing Person Located
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., 76-year-old Louise Bartley left her residence on foot in Mojave, California. Louise was considered at-risk for a medical condition and was dependent on her medication. Deputies began to search the area for Louise throughout the town of Mojave. At approximately 9:00 p.m., a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue call-out was initiated. Search and Rescue teams from Kern County Sheriff’s Office Desert Rescue, Bakersfield Search and Rescue, Bakersfield Search and Rescue K-9 Unit, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, and the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group responded to the Mojave area and began to conduct an area search for Louise throughout the night and into the next day.
On October 18, 2022, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit (Air2) flew to the area and began conducting an aerial search for Louise. After an approximately 3-hour search, Air2 located Louise at 1:30 p.m. Louise was found on the ground in a dry riverbed in the desert area approximately one and a half miles northeast of her residence near Business Route 58 north of Arroyo Avenue. Louise had fallen and sustained moderate injuries from her fall. She was disoriented and was unable to get up and walk. Search and Rescue units on the ground responded to her location to assist Louise until the Kern County Fire Department and an ambulance arrived. Louise was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance where she received medical treatment. Louise is expected to make a full recovery.
During the initial search for Louise, the Sheriff’s Office received several tips of possible sightings of Louise. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us look for and locate Louise.
