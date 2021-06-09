ROSAMOND – The Board of Directors for the Rosamond Community Services District held a special meeting to authorize two positions for the district’s new water restoration plant.
The board gathered June 2, to confirm the Operator One and Operator Two positions, one of which is completely new. The Operator One position will be filled by an employee already in training, and the plant will hire a second operator.
General manager Steve Perez said the district recently upgraded from a treatment plant to a restoration plant and needs another level of operator.
“The difference in the new plant is how we treat the water,” Perez said. “We used to let it evaporate after treating it, now we’re going to percolate it. But in order to do that, we have to treat it to a higher standard.”
The operator job consists of multiple maintenance duties including maintaining the local wastewater treatment facility and testing the wastewater, in addition to keeping up with certifications.
Perez said the decision to upgrade the district water treatment was partially required due to new state laws, and the plant needed maintenance. But the upgrade ended up being more cost-efficient and beneficial in the long run.
“It was necessary,” Perez said. “We were required by the regional control board because our evaporation ponds were failing, so we needed to mitigate those. We had two options of realigning them at a cost or do something else. So, this is what was decided. It corrects an enforcement action, and it does a better process. It even produces additional pumping water for the district. All in all, it’s probably the best thing we could have done.”
Perez notes that choosing another route would have been less beneficial to the water district customers.
“If we hadn’t done this, residents would have to pay a higher rate,” Perez said. “So, it’s better for the community overall.”
Having the authorizations in place, allows the plant to begin establishing workers to take care of the upgraded restoration systems.
“With the positions confirmed it’s one more thing behind us. We can start moving forward and have fully comprehensive operators,” Perez said. “Now we have to hire.”
Perez acknowledged the work that’s gone into creating these new improvements for the area, including the help received from the Lahontan Water Quality Control District, and believes the investment will last long-term.
“With the entire plant itself, our staff has done an excellent job at managing the construction,” Perez said. “I see this plant lasting the district many years into the future.”
