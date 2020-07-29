CIF Central schedule change brings challenges
BY JACK BARNWELL
Editor
CALIFORNIA CITY -- When the California Interscholastic Federation, the state's governing body for high school sports, pushed fall and spring sports into the new year, it effectively wiped out a three-season sports calendar.
CIF Central, which includes High Desert League schools including California City High, Mojave Jr./High School, Boron and Rosamond High schools, released its own schedule following the statewide announcement on July 20.
California City High School athletic director Dan Williford took a pragmatic approach to the CIF’s schedule.
“I’m excited that we are being given the opportunity to play sports this year, but I’m still leery of how it’s going to work out,” Williford said.
Football season will begin with practicing on Dec. 14. The first kickoffs for schools starts Jan. 7, 2021 and the last league games end March 19.
A post season "dead period" will follow, with no contact between coaches and teams of the just completed sports season.
Other fall and winter sports, including Cross Country, Water Polo and volleyball, can start practicing Dec. 14 and begin playing Dec. 28. Cross country's final season competition must end by March 11, while water polo and volleyball must wrap up league play by Feb. 25.
Basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming, wrestling, baseball and softball, track and field and golf will also see their schedules adjusted under the new CIF Central Section timeframe.
Soccer, boys and girls tennis, swimming, wrestling and basketball can all start their season on March 8, with practice start dates beginning Feb. 22.
Soccer must wrap up its league season by May 13, tennis by May 15, swimming by May 21 and wrestling must tap out by May 22. Basketball league season ends May 27.
Baseball, softball, golf and track and field will start March 27, with practice start dates of March 15. The league season will end for all four sports in the first week of June 2021.
Many unknowns still exist, as well as concerns over how to handle multiple sports and conflicting schedules.
The biggest unknown will be transportation, Williford said. CCHS shares buses with Mojave Junior/High School for transportation since they are in the same district.
“There just aren’t that many buses to go around,” Williford said. He said schedules might be arranged so that multiple sports will be arranged on the same days to accommodate bus options.
“It’s going to take some creative scheduling,” Williford said. Another unknown are state mandates to maintain social distancing.
“In the past, when we went to basketball games, we were able to transport four teams in one bus because you could fit two kids to a seat,” Williford said. “Now depending on the social distancing, how do we even do that?”
The new schedule also leaves a lot of unknowns on the table, especially after CIF rolled out a two-season calendar instead of a traditional three-season sports cycle.
“That’s going to make it real tough on small schools like ours,” Williford said, noting that students play multiple sports in the winter and spring.
Fall’s schedule will effectively remain the same, he said, only pushed to the winter.
“Combining winter and spring sports is going to be difficult to pull off in a school with 500 kids,” Williford said.
He noted students play individual sports like basketball or soccer during the fall and winter. However, when spring rolls around, those students usually make up baseball, softball and track and field.
“To have all of those sports during the same time period is going to make that impossible to pull off,” Williford said. “I’m probably going to check with a lot of the kids and see which sports they are more concerned about playing.”
He said while CIF Central allows students to play in multiple sports during a season, they are capped at 18 hours a week. Cal City High students might not get that many hours because the high school also implements mandatory tutoring to maintain grade levels.
Other concerns remain, including whether to safely allow spectators into the stands or how to schedule non-league games.
“Everybody is throwing a lot of ideas out because they want sports to go on, but we’re going to need guidance from the state,” Williford said.
According to a statement from freshly-minted CIF Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos, all sports will see section championships. However, football playoff brackets will streamlined into 8-team brackets, allowing schools to maintain an 11-week season and 10 games (all teams have one bye week).
"We will be working on a plan for football playoffs that will not eliminate any teams from the playoffs and will add divisions if necessary," Tos wrote in his statement.
Tos also noted the state office decided to streamline all state and regional championships into a one-week period. The schedule has yet to be developed and more information would forthcoming "in the months to come."
