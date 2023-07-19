BORON – The Boron Aerospace Museum is pleased to announce that they are now open 4 days a week; the new hours of operation are Thursday-Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sundays from 12pm-4pm. The address for the museum is 26922 Twenty Mule Team Rd; next door to the Twenty Mule Team Museum in downtown Boron.
They also announced that they have a new phone number, email address and Facebook page; the new phone number is 1-442-247-6881, their email address is boronaerospace@gmail.com and their Facebook page is http://www.facebook,com/twentymuleteammuseum.
The directors of the aerospace museum invite everyone to come on down to the museum, meet the docents, explore the aerospace industry and see some spectacular displays of yesteryear and the present, they also invite everyone to come and see their gift shop which is sure to please any aviation enthusiast.
The museum is attended by local volunteer docents and runs on donations from visitors and the public alike.
For more information or to schedule a group visit/tour, contact the Boron Aerospace Museum during their business hours.
