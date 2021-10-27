 
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s October 26, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here
 
Meeting Highlights
October 26, 2021
 
Items No.1 AM session:
o    The Board proclaimed October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in
Kern County.
 
 
Item No. 2 AM session:
 
o    The Board proclaimed November 15 – 21, 2021, as Apprenticeship Appreciation Week in Kern County.
 
Item No. 3 AM session:
 
o    The Board proclaimed November 2021 as National Adoption Awareness Month in
Kern County.
 
Item No. 9 AM session:
 
o    Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents, CDC guidelines for booster shots, and local COVID-19 case numbers and projections.
o    Eligible residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Kern County Fairgrounds short-term clinic Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-up clinic and the Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 years of age and older.
o    Eligible residents are encouraged to make an appointment at www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
Watch the entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/xgoiPXqf3pY
 
 
 
Item No. Item No. 25 AM session:
 
o    The Board received an update on the Rental and Utility Assistance Program from the Kern County Housing Authority including the program’s timeline, funding status, eviction prevention, performance, and program changes.
o    So far, over 3,300 households have been assisted, with more than $21 million disbursed in direct payments for rent and utilities.
o    Watch the entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/xgoiPXqf3pY
o    For more information about this program, please visit: https://rup.kernha.org/
 
Item No. 33 - 34 AM session:
 
o    The Board authorized the District Attorney to submit grant applications to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for the 2022 County Victim Services Program and 2022 Elder Abuse Program, which will aid in support for needs and services of Kern County residents in these categories.
 
Item No. 38 AM session:
 
o    The Board approved an agreement with Kern Community College District, Cerro Coso Community College, for occupational job training in business, medical, child development, technology, and welding programs.
 
Item No. 46 AM session:
 
o    The Board authorized the Kern County Library to apply for the California State Library Workforce Partnership Initiative, including an agreement with Employers’ Training Resource Workforce Development Board to further support Kern County job seekers
 
Item No. 57 – 58 AM session:
 
o    The Board extended an agreement with the Kern County Hospital Authority for COVID-19 testing and mobile COVID-19 vaccination services through March 31, 2022.
 
Item No. 76 AM session:
 
o    The Board approved a resolution to use and promote EasySmartPay as an option for Kern County property owners to pay secured property taxes in monthly installments online.
o    This third-party service was developed by CSAC, California State Association of Counties.
 
 
Item No. 16 PM session:
 
o    The Board authorized an economic incentive for the commencement of a new business within the unincorporated area of Kem County under the County's Economic Incentive Program, Advance Kern. 
o    The company seeking to bring its business to Kem County is Plant Prefab, Inc. ("PPI"), the first Certified B Corporation prefabricated home builder dedicated to sustainable design, materials, and operations.
o    This will also provide jobs to Kern County residents, bolstering economic opportunity in our community.
 
Item No. 26 AM session:
 
o    The Board recognized the hundreds of Kern County employees from varying County departments who assisted in organizing and operating the Mass Vaccination Clinic (MVC) to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents, in addition to those who worked tirelessly to operate the Emergency Operations Center and clinical and support staff from Public Health. 
 
 
No. 31 AM session:
 
o    The Board heard an item (an in-person public hearing) on the redistricting process.
o    To get involved, please visit:
 
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for November 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 
 
 
Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office
 