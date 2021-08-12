Traveling along State Route 395 north; tourists come to a turn off on the right for Ridgecrest, Calif.; but beyond Ridgecrest are two little communities known to many as China Lake and Inyokern. China Lake is actually on the dry lake bed of the China Lake Naval Weapons Center and Inyokern is just to the north of Ridgecrest on highway 395 and State Route 178 heading towards Walker Pass and the Kern River Canyon; read on for more on how these two communities came to be.
CHINA LAKE – is an unincorporated community located 2.5 miles north of the city of Ridgecrest and sits at an elevation of 2,264 feet above sea level; the community is part of the China Lake Naval Weapons Center. China Lakes first post office opened in 1948.
According to a newsletter published by the China Lake Museum Foundation, China Lake was originally settled by the “Coso People” who were artisans in creating rock art. The Coso People left archaeological evidence substantiating trade between the Coso People and other Native American tribes. Distant trade with the “Chumash People” is confirmed by archaeological recovery of obsidian that has been linked to the Coso People and was discovered as far away as coastal California prehistoric sites in San Luis Obispo County. The name “China Lake” is believed to have come from Chinese prospectors harvesting borax (an operation known as “The Little Chinese Borax Works”) from the dry lake bed located approximately 1.5 miles south of Paxton Ranch.
INYOKERN – (formerly known as Siding 16 and Magnolia) is a census designated community located approximately 8 miles west of Ridgecrest at an elevation of 2,434 feet above sea level; its name comes from the location being near the Kern/Inyo County line. Inyokern was a railroad town established along the Southern Pacific Railroad’s Lone Pine Branch which is no longer in existence and is now served by the Inyokern Airport. It’s said that Inyokern has the highest isolation of any locale in North America having over 355 days of sunshine each year and is also home to past and present World Champion Musical Saw Players.
According to historians, Inyokern was founded in the mid-19th century as a small agrarian community located in the northernmost corner of the Mojave Desert and expanded during construction of the Owens Valley. The first post office opened in 1910 and the Inyokern Elementary School opened in 1913; although a sign might make one think that the first building is still in use, the original 3 one room buildings were replaced in the mid-1930’s with a larger building complete with a stage and indoor facilities which was demolished in the 1970’s.
At the onset of World War II, the Department of the Navy located their new Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in Inyokern; this is the reason for the runways and size of the community airport. The military base was eventually moved to a location 12 miles east where the city of Ridgecrest (story in a later issue) was born as a commercial support center for the base. Today, Inyokern serves as a sparsely populated bedroom community for those who work on China Lake and in the city of Ridgecrest and desire a more rural lifestyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.