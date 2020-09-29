CALIFORNIA CITY — Cal City’s two welcome signs are set to receive a makeover in the future after the city council gave its informal blessing to “I Love Cal City” and Duane Vasquez to raise funds and proceed with the project.
Vasquez made his presentation at the Sept. 22 council meeting, about a month after approaching the planning commission with a similar proposal.
The signs, located at either end of Cal City Boulevard, have succumbed to the elements. Both are faded from the sun beating down on it and are missing letters.
The city seal on both sides have since been removed.
Vasquez said “I Love Cal City” will pay for the project through a public fundraiser in partnership with the California City Lions Club. The Lions Club, as a nonprofit, allows people to make tax-deductible donations to the project via PayPal or drop a donation off at Raven’s Nest Cafe.
Tehachapi-based Prime Signs will make the new signs, Vasquez said. The total cost would include $2,200 for the signs themselves and $200 to paint the signs’ structures.
Vasquez made his case during the “presentations” portion of the meeting, outside the council’s ability to vote on items.
“Hopefully, we can get this done before November when visitors come in for offroading,” Vasquez said. “We want to improve the representation of our city to both the people here and the people visiting.”
Since a private group will spearhead the effort with private funds, the project doesn’t qualify as a public project, sidestepping requirements for the city to solicit bids. During the August planning commission, Vasquez stated that as a major emphasis
Vasquez said the lettering on the sign will “be cursive letters rather than the independent letters.”
“We thought that was more casual and welcoming and it also means we don’t have individual letters falling off,” Vasquez said.
