ROSAMOND — The Antelope Valley CHP office reported a fatal motorcycle traffic collision that occurred Wednesday morning.
According to CHP reports, at around 6:30 a.m., the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a Rosamond resident was traveling southbound on the Antelope Valley Freeway from the Avenue A onramp when he diverted his attention away from the roadway.
The vehicle hit the raised curb edge of the Avenue A onramp and caused the driver to lose control and veer across traffic lanes directly into the path of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle rider sharing the same lane.
The motorcycle rider was thrown from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP report. The Camaro driver and a witness remained on scene to provide aid while emergency personnel were called to the incident.
The victim's name is being withheld pending the coroner's notification of family. The CHP noted the victim is the 24th person killed in the CHP Antelope Valley area.
“You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt,” the CHP said in a statement.
