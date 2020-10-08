CANTIL — A rescue crew airlifted the occupants of a aircraft after it made a soft landing on the Koehn Dry Lake in the Fremont Valley east of Cantil Thursday morning, Oct. 8.
Kern County firefighters and Kern County Sheriff's deputies received the call of a plane crash in the area shortly after 10 a.m. Fire engines were dispatched to the area when the incident was downgraded to an expanded traffic collision.
No injuries were reported but due to the location of the downed aircraft, a helicopter had to be called in to hoist people to safety.
