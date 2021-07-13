BORON – Many residents who live in Boron remember Gephart by either attending school there or their parents attended the little school in the desert; does anyone know the history of the school and how it came to be? Well, we did some research and dug up some interesting facts about the school.
Gephart Middle School was built in 1929 and was the first brick and mortar dedicated school building in Boron. The school successfully served for many years acting as not only a school but a community center from time to time but with age, the continuation of borax mining operations and growing pains, things would eventually force the school district to build a new school to house and educate students. In 1959, West Boron Elementary School opened alleviating Gephart of grades Kindergarten through 6th grade and a year later in 1960, Boron High School opened leaving the senior class of 1960 as the last high school class to graduate from Desert High School located on Edwards Air Force Base. Gephart would serve as a middle school from 1960 to 1981 when it closed its doors as a school and only a few facilities remained to serve the school district.
Between 1981 and 1994, Gephart Middle School was said to have had “strange occurrences going on; students using the gym started reporting strange things happening within the school bathrooms and playground area; girls in the bathroom by themselves began to experience mumbled talking or the bathroom would “suddenly turn cold”; they also had a feeling of “being watched” while inside the bathroom-although these haven’t ever been proven; other reports were that “children were seen playing on the playground equipment at all times of the day” and these children “disappeared” when approached. No one knows for sure why Gephart seems to be “haunted” because no deaths occurred at the school or the site.
Another intriguing mystery is the fire which destroyed the school; on July 20, 1994, it was reported in the Boron Enterprise that a fire broke out at Gephart destroying the school. Kern County Fire investigators indicated that the fire started by faulty electrical wiring in the old building however, many Boron residents believe that the fire was started by someone at borax since the mine was interested in acquiring the property to expand mining operations; many claim that the fire ended the need for the school district to hold onto the property and forced the sale to borax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.