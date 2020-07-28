MOJAVE -- Mojave Unified School District students will begin the school year on Aug. 6 with a distance learning model.
The school district accepted the model in part due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in part due to Kern County being on the state’s monitoring list.
Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in July mandated that all schools in counties on the watchlist would have to start with a distance learning model and continue in that fashion until the county was off the list for 14 days.
“Our students’ and staff’s safety is always going to be the absolute top priority,” said Superintendent Katherine Aguirre during a Mojave Chamber of Commerce virtual meeting on Thursday, July 23.
She added even if the school district were allowed to start with some in-class instruction “it is just not feasible with the number of restrictions placed on all the campuses,” including bus transportation.
“Our routes would go from one trip for the entire group to five trips for all the routes every morning,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre said her team of cabinet members -- the district’s administrative team -- will provide an excellent roadmap during the initial phase into the start of the school year. She also credited the collective bargaining units representing teachers and classified staff for ensuring a smooth start.
All students will be provided a Chromebook for their lessons and webcams will be enabled to allow them to communicate live with teachers and other students.
“All students will be graded according to standards and the instruction will be far more developed and enriched than in our spontaneous early online adventure,” Aguirre said, referencing the mandated shut down in March that continued through the rest of the school year. “We have had time to prepare.”
Students in remote areas will be provided with a hotspot device to enable internet access. Textbooks will be provided by their publishers for digital use and the school district will utilize the Google Classroom digital platform for daily lessons.
The district also began putting together backpacks and necessary supplies needed for basic projects, starting with primary students’ needs for things like glue sticks and kids’ books.
Enrollment has been centralized in one location, with COVID-19-related safety guidelines in place. Enrollment can also be done online.
Meal pickups for students will continue for the fall on Aug. 6.
Returning to school physically may take some time, she said, even after the county falls off the state monitoring list long enough.
“We will be staggering our students back onto campus and we will be doing that slowly because so that we don’t contribute to any exposure,” Aguirre said. Priority would start with students most in need, including special education students and the English-learning population, foster youth and students facing a homelessness issue.
As students return in larger numbers, younger students would come first because “our [transitional kindergartener] and first-grade students have very little classroom experience and they have lost out on quite a bit of time with their teachers.”
Once things “get back to normal,” MUSD would place an emphasis on learning loss priority to make up any deficits some students incurred during the normal year.
In terms of attendance, Aguirre said the school district would be held harmless by the state and apportioned money earned from that based on last year’s data.
The school district invested about $800,000 in Chromebooks, including money from the state to purchase 1,000 devices. This positions MUSD to offer a 2-to-1 Chromebook-to-student ratio, allowing students to have a Chromebook at school and at home.
“It will help students with access because it helps them with homework and you take online classes in the evening in high school,” she said. The district’s primary goal is to ensure students graduate with a high school diploma and college acceptance, “if not an Associate’s degree.”
“We want to make sure they are ready to go to work at the Mojave Air and Space Port or go to UCLA,” Aguirre said.
One of the more ambitious goals is trying to qualify the school district as its own internet service provider.
“We’ve been talking to a few congressmembers to try and bring them on board so that we can get our students internet access that is very reliable as opposed to the hotspots that we will be issuing to the students who need them,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre noted planning the start of the school year has transitioned “into the realm of imagination” and looking at the future of learning.
“Teachers and staff have imagined a new way to ensure their students are active and striving, even though we all know that probably the best place for them is in the classroom,” Aguirre said. “Until that is possible, we make the best of it.”
