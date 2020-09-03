CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City planning commission heard two zone change requests from Kelly Kulikoff for his company Another Million Dollar Company Tuesday.
Both sites face an uphill battle for development, according to a wildlife biologist review.
One request dealt with a potential auto/heavy equipment storage yard near the city’s public storage yard, while another would focus on a model home demonstration site, according to City Planner Shawn Monk.
Storage yard in flood zone
The storage yard, Monk said, would include a 5,000 square foot office building and parking lot. Vehicles would be stored in the back, heavy equipment near the front.
“This site is a bit unique,” Monk said.
He added the review from wildlife biologist Mark Hagan looks at proximity to the Cache Creek flood zone and endangered species.
“Cache Creek runs right through the middle of the site,” Monk said. “The entire site isn’t really buildable upon his recommendation. Further studies will be required at the site plan level of review.”
Monk added the flood zone itself was on the parcel’s south side, with Sequoia Boulevard acting as a levy.
Hagan’s recommendation was to develop only a portion of the property and preserve the rest as a floodplain.
Monk said the property “would actually be cleaner if it was developed,” noting several trash piles that have accumulated on the site due to illegal dumping.
Water would be provided from a 10-inch water line on Neuralia Road, and Southern California Edison would supply power. A septic system would be required.
A traffic study would be conducted to determine the type of access improvements from Neuralia Road will be required. Monk said additional turn lanes may be needed.
Kulikoff said a substantial part of the planned development would include pavement of some kind. When asked if he would be hauling off all the trash -- something Commissioner Ron Hogan called substantial — Kulikoff said he had heavy equipment that could accomplish the task.
“I cleaned it up before down by Cache Creek but it built up again,” Kulikoff said.
Hogan asked about water mitigation from the flood zone, noting any vehicle stored on dirt lots with an oil leak could present a natural hazard.
Monk said once that would likely be addressed when a California Environmental Quality Act report is released for public comment. Kulikoff added he would consult with an engineer on that concern.
Planning Commission Chair Jim Creighton noted his only concern was that M-2-zoned property needed to be a minimum 150 feet from any residential areas; one residential area sits across Neuralia Road. Creighton also noted the flood zone location as a problem.
“Since it’s in a flood zone, I’ve only got two words: Good luck,” Creighton said.
Resident Keith Middleton asked whether the streets will be required to be heavy-truck worthy due to the heavy equipment being stored on site. Creighton said Neuralia Road should already be rated that condition.
The commission approved the zone change recommendation, sending it to the city council for final approval.
Model home demo site or wildlife habitat?
Kulikoff’s second zone request for a 40-acre parcel on Collins Road northwest of Neuralia Road, sits north of the “Cannaplex” complex. Commissioners approved the zone change recommendation in a 4-0 vote, sending it to council for final approval.
According to Monk, the area is part of the larger California City Municipal Airport area located near M-1, or light industrial, zoning. He added it would be one part display for model homes, one part public storage facility.
Monk said the area was home to some threatened species, including desert tortoises and kit foxes. The area could also require stream abatements due to nearby washes.
“This is a concern for staff but it will be addressed at the site plan review stage,” Monk said. “We will have to work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as U.S. Fish and Game to mitigate around the areas with sensitive species.”
Monk added it “isn’t impossible to develop” the site.
Power would be provided either by SCE or by an independent solar grid installed by the applicant. Septic would be required for the project.
Monk said improved access would be required off Neuralia Road or extending Hans Boulevard.
“Given the sensitive nature of the parcel we might not want to extend Hans Boulevard through it,” Monk said. With Neuralia Road, Kulikoff would have to follow Caltrans improvement standards.
Commissioner Hogan’s concern was how to mitigate endangered species concerns.
Hagan, the wildlife biologist, said mitigation would be likely if more than 1/10th of the parcel was developed.
“You’re going to have to buy some land to offset mitigation ... you’re going to be losing some habitat for those animals,” Hagan said, noting both the state and federal agencies require the measure.
Hagan said the kit fox burrows could be in use for years, and that kit foxes had “a fairly substantial range, probably for miles.” Desert tortoises could range from a half-mile to a mile from their burrow.
Monk added that the applicant can apply for certain permits, after which wildlife agencies come in to assess the value of habitats. Traps would need to be set up to prove whether the burrows are active or abandoned.
Kulikoff noted perhaps only 5 acres of the 40 acres would likely be developed near Neurila Road.
Resident Keith Middleton said during public comment that regardless of rezoning nothing could happen on the land until everything was mitigated. Creighton, the planning chair, said it wasn’t the city’s task.
“We’re not the environmental police here, although we do have to follow their rules,” Creighton said. “Mr. Kulikoff is going to have many further steps after this.”
Commissioner Richard Macedonio said a lot of hurdles remain in getting the land into development shape.
“There’s just too much animal activity on it,” Macedonio said. “I don’t see any future for this particular piece of property and I feel sorry for Mr. Kulikoff about the fact this will perhaps just remain in a natural state.”
Commissioner Hogan noted Kulikoff will have to jump through a lot of hoops to develop even five acres.
“Down the line, if most of these can be mitigated and he places modular homes for display, I don’t see a lot of traffic per se and I don’t think it will hurt us,” Hogan said. “In the end, he (Kulikoff) is going to have to deal with the different organizations that say yay or nay.”
Commissioner Carla Conry agreed with Hogan, but asked what type of storage facility was planned.
Kulikoff said it would be open to the public, but its size would depend on how much he could build on five acres. He added if it was absolutely required, he could build a brick fence around the development to prevent animals from entering.
