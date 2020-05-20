Superior Court of California County Of Kern
Emergency Local Rule No. 2
Face coverings required in all courthouse buildings
Effectively immediately any person allowed or required to enter any Kern County Superior Courthouse building must wear a face covering.
Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose. These include homemade cloth ear loop covers, scarves, handkerchiefs, and neck gaiters.
The Court and individual judicial officers reserve the authority to rescind or modify any part of this rule, as appropriate, to address changing circumstances.
