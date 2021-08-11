Just about 10 miles off of State Route 58 is an out of the way community; one where there’s abundant sunshine all year round, yes, I’m referring to California City. How did this little city in the desert come to be? Well, through my travels around the desert area, I found some time to look up the history of this little place and the following is what I came up with; so sit back and enjoy reading about the History of California City.
CALIFORNIA CITY – officially named the City of California City and informally abbreviated Cal City is a city located in the northern Antelope Valley area of the high desert in Eastern Kern County. Calif. City is approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles, 18 miles from Edwards Air Force Base, 28 miles east of Tehachapi, 40 miles north of Lancaster, 49 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, and 67 miles east of Bakersfield covering approximately 203.63 square miles; Calif. City has the third largest land area of any city in the state of California.
In the early years of California City, a Franciscan missionary named Padre Francisco Garces camped at Castle Butte in what is now California City during the Juan Bautista de Anza expedition of Alta California in 1776; in the late 19th century, the Twenty Mule Team Trail which carried loads of borax to the railhead in Mojave from the Harmony Borax Works mines in the east ran through the California City area. The Mojave Gunnery Range was used in the area from 1944 to 1959 when it became part of the California City land that included bombing targets and strafing targets such vehicle convoys as well as pilot less aircraft just after World War II. In 1958, a real estate developer and Columbian University professor named Nathan “Nat” K. Mendelsohn purchased approximately 82,000 acres of land with the aim of making California’s next great city. The California City Development Company (CCDC) was marketing the city by running a “real estate school” to license and train a large sales force and a quarter-page ad which ran in the Los Angeles Times described it as a “giant venture and inevitable growth”. Mendelsohn hoped that it would one day rival Los Angeles in population and the CCDC had architects Smith and Williams plan the community in 1961; Garrett Eckbo also contributed to the design plans which included a 26-acre Central Park with an artificial lake, two golf courses and a four-story Holiday Inn next to the park. Mendelsohn advertised the city for land speculation and by 1962 there were 175 homes built. The city has a rich history of promotion including hiring 1970’s TV series C.H.I.P.S. star Erik Estrada to advocate for the city; in the 2000’s, land was sold through infomercials.
In 1959, an Italian-American civil engineer name Olindo R. Angelillo surveyed the city’s aquifer on behalf of the CCDC stating it was on top of a “virtual underground lake” of 1 million acre-feet of water per year; this was quickly rebutted by the chief of the US Geological Survey’s office, a hydraulic engineer at the state’s water department and the California Association of Engineers and Geologists. The first post office opened in 1960.
California City was incorporated on December 10, 1965 partly due to shifting multiple infrastructure responsibility to the city rather than the CCDC; it was described as having 158 square miles of land, 5,900 land owners, 817 residents and 232 homes however, growth fell short of Mendelsohn’s expectations and by the time he sold his shares in the CCDC to Great Western United Corporation in 1969, only 1,300 people had moved in.
By the 1970’s over 50,000 lots had been sold and the market dried up; the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a “cease and desist” against the company for misleading advertising; with the consent of the order coming Richard Lavine at the FTC in 1972; charges included the real estate school was geared towards selling the land, not providing training, enrollees were required to bring in land prospects, the property was encumbered, not fee simple, advertised improvements didn’t exist; it failed to meet the Truth in Lending Act. Great Western City Corporation was described as “the troubled land development subsidiary of Great Western United” by the New York Times in 1974; after taking the CCDC to court, Ken Donney with the FTC reached a settlement in 1977 with over 14,000 landowners receiving partial refunds from a $4 million pool which was the largest FTC settlement to date; CCDC was also required to invest $16 million in long-promised infrastructure developments at CCDC’s three cities.
Although some areas of California City haven’t developed much, the city has grown from 3,200 residents in 1985 to over 14,000 in 2018; most clustered around the west end of the city. Cerro Coso Community College closed escrow on 22 acres of land in the heart of the city for the college to serve Edwards Air Force Base, California City, Mojave, North Edwards, Boron and the entire high desert in the Antelope Valley.
In 1995, studies began for a privately built and owned 2000-4000 bed prison east of the city and Environmental Impact Statements on a 550 bed facility were completed in 1996; contracts were signed between the city and Corrections Corporation of America and the prison was built in 1999; the 2,304 bed California City Correctional Facility Prison housed federal inmates for the United States Marshal’s Service and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2006 to 2013 when the facility was leased to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2013 at a cost of $28.5 million annually in response to a federal order reducing overcrowding at the state prison facilities.
Calif. City is also home to the Hyundai/Kia Proving Grounds that is located in the rural southwestern part of the city.
