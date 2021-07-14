BORON – Boron (formerly known as Baker, Amargo, Borate and Kern) is an unincorporated area in East Kern County approximately 15 miles southwest of Red Rock Mountain, is 2,467 feet above sea level and is on the border of the Kern/San Bernardino County Line. Boron is named after the element boron and is the site of the world’s largest source of the boron compound boric acid; Boron is also a hinterland community on the western edge of the Mojave Desert; within a half days drive, a person can see the highest (Mount Whitney) and lowest (Death Valley) points of the lower 48 states, the world’s oldest tree, and the Bristlecone Pine as well as Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Boron is also home to Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium plant (California’s largest open pit mine and the largest borax mine in the world). During the 2010 U.S. Census, Boron had a population of 2,253 people.
Borate evaporites in the form of colemanite was first reported in 1913 during drilling for water; claims were acquired by the Pacific Coast Borax Company and exploration continued; a large borax deposit was discovered in 1925 and the mining town of Boron was established soon after where commercial colemanite production began. During the 1920’s and 1930’s, borates were produced from the Baker and West Baker Mines. Boron’s first post office was opened in 1938.
Boron is home to the Twenty Mule Team Museum, Borax Visitors Center and an Aerospace Museum where tourists can learn about Boron and the surrounding area including Edwards Air Force Base. Boron was also home to “Walking George Swain” who became a legend. Mr. Swain earned his name “Walking George” because he never owned a car or house and walked to and from work at the borax mine where he was a chemist; some say that “Walking George” lived in a hole in the desert and kept himself warm at night be covering up with newspapers. Mr. Swain attended local events and often taught and played piano for entertainment; he also taught piano to several children and played at the First Baptist Church. In May of 1979, Mr. Swain was featured on the television show “Real People”; Mr. Swain sadly passed away on April 25, 2000. Boron was also home to the famous Florence “Pancho" Lowe Barnes (more about Pancho in a later story) from 1966 to 1975; Pancho was a world-famous air race/stunt pilot during the 1920’s and 1930’s; she was also known for being a matron of the Happy Bottom Riding Club but was forced to move when during a heated dispute with Edwards Air Force Base over the expansion of one of the nearby base runways, the club mysteriously burned to the ground. Pancho moved from Gypsy Springs to Boron when her age no longer allowed her to properly take care of her ranch; she passed away in the spring of 1975.
Boron has been used by Hollywood on several occasions for various movie and television shows such as THE CARPETBAGGERS starring George Peppard (1964), ERIN BROCHOVICH starring Julia Roberts (2000), LOCKED OUT (2010), GENTLEMAN DON LA MANCHA (2004), GRIDIRON GANG (TV 1993) and DEATH VALLEY DAYS (TV 1952-1975) narrated by former California Governor and United States President Ronald Reagan. Boron and the surrounding area including the mine were also used as backdrop scenes for television shows such as STAR TREK the original series starring William Shatner and BUCK ROGERS IN THE 21ST CENTURY starring Gil Gerard.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement to the community and has since 1933; from 1933-1954, deputies from the Mojave substation met the needs of residents in the Boron area; the first actual sheriff’s office was a quonset hut shared with the Kern County Fire Department which was located on Boron Avenue (which is still standing) until 1963 when the sheriff’s office established the substation on Cote Street that included a small jail and court and operated one day a week.
The Kern County Fire Department Boron Station opened its doors in 1969 and is next door to the sheriff’s substation.
