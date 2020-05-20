On May 19, 2020, at approximately 7:25 pm, officers with the Tehachapi Police Department were dispatched to a request by the Kern County Fire Department for assistance with traffic control near the intersection of Tehachapi Boulevard and the State Route 58 eastbound onramp. Officers arrived and discovered a traffic collision involving a pedestrian had occurred. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Tehachapi where he was pronounced deceased. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The investigation indicates a motorist traveling westbound on East Tehachapi Boulevard failed to yield to the red light controlling the intersection with the highway onramp and struck a pedestrian walking northbound across East Tehachapi Boulevard in the marked crosswalk. The driver did not show indications of being impaired by drugs or an alcoholic beverage. The identity of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld pending the appropriate notification to the next of kin.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.
