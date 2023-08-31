EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of September 4 – September 8.
There will be no work on the state highway system on Monday, September 4 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
· Mojave Bypass Paving Operation – On the eastbound lanes of State Route 58 from just west of Exit 165 to just east of Exit 172, crews are grinding down the Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt overlay. One lane will remain open, and the following ramps will be intermittently closed during construction:
o The on-ramp at Exit 165
o The off- and on-ramps at the junction with State Route 14, Exit 167
o The off- and on-ramps at Exit 172
Work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm. Drivers may experience short delays.
Inyo County
· Cartago Traffic Switch – On U.S. 395 north of Cartago, northbound traffic will switch to the newly paved northbound lanes at Willow Dip on Thursday, September 7 at 4:00 pm. Southbound traffic will switch to the new lanes using the temporary crossover approximately four miles north of Cartago on Friday, September 8 at the same time. Traffic speeds are reduced to 45 MPH through the current alignment for driver safety. Drivers may experience short delays.
· State Route 190 Closure – Due to extensive damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, State Route 190 is closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 in Olancha to the junction with State Route 127 in Death Valley Junction.
· State Route 136 Closure – Due to managed flooding of the Owens River affecting State Route 136, the road is closed from the junction with U.S. 395 to the junction with State Route 190. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Mono County
· Topaz Lake Emergency Repair Project – On U.S. 395 approximately 1.9 miles south of the Nevada State Line, crews are realigning a 0.5-mile stretch of the road to repair winter storm damage Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control with a pilot car during work hours and a traffic light after work hours. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Sonora Pass Guardrail Replacement – On State Route 108 between the Tuolumne/Mono county line and the winter closure gate near the Marine Corps Mountain Training Center, crews will replace guardrail Wednesday through Friday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Bridgeport Emergency Work – On U.S. 395 between Buckeye Road and Twin Lakes Road, crews will repair winter storm damage by grinding out potholes and repaving with asphalt Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Bridgeport Utility Work – On U.S. 395 west of Emigrant Street, there will be utility work on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
· CMS Board Construction – On U.S. 395, crews will install new Changeable Message Signs in two locations:
o Approximately 1.5 miles south of the S. Landing Road overcrossing near Crowley.
o Near Huggans Lane just south of the junction with State Route 182 in Bridgeport.
Work is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Friday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
· Conway Ranch Shoulders Project – On U.S. 395 between State Route 167 and just north of Conway Ranch Road near Mono City, crews are widening the shoulders, lengthening chain-up areas, installing lighting, and rehabilitating drainage infrastructure. Work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Cemetery CAPM – On U.S. 395 between Cemetery Road and State Route 167 near Mono City, crews are installing rumble strips and striping the roadway Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be single-lane closures and one-way traffic control, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· South Red Rock Thin Blanket – On State Route 14 between Jawbone Canyon Road and the southern boundary of Red Rock Canyon State Park, crews are striping the roadway and installing signs and delineators. One lane in both directions will remain open. Work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Backus Road Pavement Boring – On the northbound and southbound Backus Road off-ramps on State Route 14, crews will bore the pavement Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm.
· Rosamond Xeriscape Project – On State Route 14, the southbound and northbound outside lanes and shoulders under the Rosamond Boulevard overcrossing will intermittently close to allow trucks access to remove and deliver material Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Bartlett Thin Blanket – On U.S. 395 between Carroll Creek Road and Diaz Lake Recreation Area just south of the town of Lone Pine, lanes in both directions will intermittently close while crews install rumble strips and stripe the roadway. Work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Bishop Utility Work – On the westbound lanes of State Route 168 E (West Line Street) between Pioneer Lane and Sunland Drive, there will be utility work Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· North Sierra Highway Overnight Utility Work – On the southbound lanes of U.S. 395 between Tu-Su Lane and Barlow Lane in Bishop, utility crews will install new equipment overnight on Thursday from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am.
Mono County
· 2023 Mammoth Gran Fondo – The 2023 Mammoth Gran Fondo bicycle race will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, beginning and ending at The Village in the town of Mammoth Lakes. The following three highways in Mono County will be affected:
o State Route 203 from The Village to the junction with U.S. Highway 395.
o U.S. Highway 395 from Benton Crossing Road to the junction with State Route 120 E.
§ The northbound off-ramp at the junction with State Route 203 will be temporarily closed.
o State Route 120 E will be closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 to Benton Crossing Road from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.
The CHP will perform rolling traffic breaks along State Route 203 and U.S. Highway 395 as cyclists progress through the route. There will be no altered speed limits during the event, but TMS boards will be in place to advise drivers of the race.
· Tioga Pass Run – The 2023 Tioga Pass Run will begin in the town of Lee Vining on Sunday, September 10 and affect two Mono County highways from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm:
o U.S. Highway 395 from Utility Road to the junction with State Route 120 W.
o State Route 120 W from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 to the eastern gate of Yosemite National Park.
Runners will be on the shoulders of the route. There will be no lane closures or altered speed limits for drivers. TMS boards will be in place to advise drivers of the foot race.
· Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project – Work on this project is paused until Monday, September 11. Once work resumes, there will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project received $8.3 million from IIJA.
The $7,413,500 Cemetery CAPM Project and the $2,244,120 Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project are funded by SB 1.
The South Red Rock Thin Blanket Project received $1,450,500 from SB 1.
SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over 5 years. IIJA provides significant funding to Caltrans to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, and safety, and to address climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/iija-by-the-numbers.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9), Twitter (@Caltrans9), and Instagram (@Caltransd9), or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.