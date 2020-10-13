TEHACHAPI — A Kern County Search and Rescue located missing campers on Saturday after they were lost while visiting Tehachapi Mountain Park.
According to KCSO, deputies responded to Tehachapi Mountain Park, 17350 Water Canyon Road in Tehachapi, for a report of two missing 13-year-old girls.
The girls were part of a church group camping trip when they wandered off on their own and became lost.
About an hour later, the girls were located by deputies and returned to the campground.
During the incident, seven members of the church group, adults and juveniles, searched for the girls in separate groups and they became lost and disoriented. The lost persons relayed their GPS location to the deputies.
A search and rescue team call-out was initiated.
At around 9:40 p.m., search and rescue personnel used their off-road vehicles to locate the lost subjects and return them to the campground.
A woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance for dehydration. A total of nine persons were located and rescued during this incident.
