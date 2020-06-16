ROSAMOND – Public hearings on the annual budget adoption and Landscape and Lighting Assessment District No. 2 were the main topics for the June 10 Rosamond Community Services District regular meeting. The board also heard an update on the Water Reclamation Plant and the Asbestos-cement pipe Pipeline Project. The meeting was held via telephone conference call to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
“There is less noticeable improvements on the large visible items but there are many more smaller crews working,” said Public Works Manager Brach Smith.
He added that overall, the project remains on schedule and reported on the Asbestos Cement Pipe pipeline replacement, which also remains on schedule.
Consultant Brad Rockabrand presented information for the public hearing on the annual budget adoption. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a significant effect on the budget.
“The most material impact is a projected decrease in revenue collection due to the economic hardship,” said Rockabrand. “Industry experts are predicting that water agencies such as RCSD will realize as high as 20 percent decrease in revenue collection in fiscal year 2020-2021, with lingering effects felt in 2021-2022.”
For Fiscal Year 2020-2021, the proposed Operating Budget Revenues would be $8,669,906 and Operating Expenditures of $9,518,493, a decrease of 7.4% and increase of 17.4% respectively, over the prior year adopted budget. The final budget would result in an overall operating deficit of $848,587.
Rockabrand said even in these trying times he believed the district is adequately prepared to continue funding all of its programs.
The proposed Capital Budget for 2020-2021 would be $4,538,835, $12,000 for FY2021-2022 and $3,000 for FY2022-2023.
Capital projects were prioritized and some were scheduled over multiple years, others were found not financially feasible during the upcoming financial year.
Rockabrand noted that the budget was considered a flexible document, which could be adjusted during the quarterly or mid year budget review processes and adjusted accordingly.
There was no public comment on the proposed agenda. One line item regarding landscaping project in the amount of $274,950 was removed at the recommendation of General Manager Steve Perez.
Following the public hearing, the budget resolution was adopted unanimously.
Perez and designated assessment district consultant NBS made the presentation for a public hearing on Landscape and Lighting District No. 2, an annual review and assessment of an existing lighting district. There were no questions or comments from the public and board members only sought clarification on when the district was originally formed and confirmation that this was a renewal of an existing assessment district.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
During Public Works manager update, Smith said a precautionary inspection of district property was done following the June 3 earthquake near Ridgecrest and no issues were found.
