CALIFORNIA CITY - California City youth conducted a community weed clearing of Central Park over the weekend, according to a news release.
With the coronavirus effectively curtailing most youth activities for the summer, teens took the street. The effort was coordinated by park commissioner Carolinda Fleming and her husband Ronald.
"My husband and I play tennis almost everyday at the park and we noticed two park staff workers Skye and Jordan working in the hot sun clearing weeds," Fleming said in the news release. "I asked if I could get some young people together to help, he said yes. My husband Ronald Fleming, CCHS Varsity basketball coach, used social media to post a call for service."
Fleming said social distancing was observed during the cleanup.
"After clearing the weeds around the pre-school we treated them to an impromptu pizza party," Fleming said. "It’s refreshing to see that when our youth are called upon they respond.”
