Rio Tinto US Borax has donated $200,000 to the Muroc School District for the purchase of nearly 800 new Chromebook tablets that will support students to learn from home.
The donation is part of Rio Tinto US Borax’s partnership with the Muroc Joint Unified School District to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on education for students and support academic perseverance in eastern Kern County.
Due to the pandemic, the Muroc School District has moved to 100% distance learning for all students, from kindergarten to grade 12. The Muroc School District serves over 1,900 students in the communities of Boron, Desert Lakes, North Edwards, as well as Edwards Air Force Base for public K-12 education.
Superintendent for Muroc Joint Unified School District, Kevin Cordes said, “Our partnership with Rio Tinto has allowed us to provide new Chromebooks to our students across this district. This helps us ensure equal access to education for all our students.”
Since the beginning of the year, Rio Tinto US Borax has been working in partnership with local community organizations on COVID-19 initiatives across California, contributing more than $40,000 to support food resilience, distance learning, and vulnerable people and families. In response to the reduced availability of sanitation supplies, Rio Tinto technicians also produced hand sanitizer directly at the Boron site.
“We are privileged to partner with the Muroc Joint Unified School District in their efforts to deliver equitable and accessible education to all their students,” said Rio Tinto US Borax General Manager Amanda Smith. “We are excited about the opportunity to harness technology to support education resilience and we look forward to checking back in with the students and teachers to see the benefits this can bring over the course of the year.”
Smith, in an Oct. 23 interview, said the donations only tipped the surface of what Rio Tinto has done for the local community and comes atop three of the company’s choices.
“The first value is that we always look out for the safety and wellbeing of all of our team members, second is we contribute to the local community and third is look after our business resiliency,” Smith said. “We try to do a lot around the community. We have a number of partnerships that we worked with to provide critical food and other supplies.”
In addition to community supplies, Rio Tinto has utilized its labs to produce hand sanitizer onsite for its workforce.
The donation to Muroc, Smith said, represents a continued important partnership between the entities.
“We donate to them every year through grants, scholarships and other areas,” Smith said. “A lot of our employees come from the area, so it’s important to continue the relationship.”
She said it was essential to look after the workforce’s families, especially if graduates return home and join Rio Tinto’s U.S. Borax operations.
“It’s a pretty amazing legacy we have,” Smith said.
Smith added this year’s donations have proven to go above and beyond what Rio Tinto normally gives. The company has poured out $10 million across its entire U.S./North American operations to support grassroot economic recovery and COVID-19 support.
