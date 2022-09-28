Details of Mojave Inland Port shared

MOJAVE — People were able to ask questions about the upcoming Mojave Inland Port project, during a meeting with company officials.
During the Mojave Chamber meeting Thursday, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, Morgan Hill, spoke to guests on details of the project plans.
“We want to share the message, get input from you and see what we need to do next,” Hill said.
Guests attending the California City Business Brew that morning, also got to hear details of the port.
The Texas-based company plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410 acres at the southeast corner of state highways 14 and 58, north of the Mojave Air and Space Port. The intention, is to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of LA, and Long Beach.
The company also hopes the port will attract other businesses, and has about 100 acres of commercial-zoned property that could be used for related business.
According to the project website, incoming containers from large distribution/retail companies like Amazon, Costco, Walmart, IKEA, Home Depot, and Lowes — will be off-loaded from ships onto shuttle trains for direct transport through the under-used Alameda Corridor to Mojave. Only 90 miles or about three hours commute time away, here containers will be sorted and distributed.
