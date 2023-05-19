BORON - The High Desert League announced their 2022/2023 All League Teams for Basketball and Soccer; several Boron athletes made the grade.
Basketball - Girls team members; Honorable Mention went to Yasmin Page, 2nd Team went to Hailey Davis, 1st Team went to Kaili York and All Academic Team went to Kaili York; the boys team members are: Honorable Mention went to Aiden Day, 2nd Team went to Milloy Martz and All Academic Team went to Milloy Martz.
Soccer - Girls team members are: Honorable Mention went to Abbie Lopez, 2nd Team went to Leannie Lopez, 1st team went to Sofia Mlinar and All Academic Team went to Diana Curiel; boys team members are: Honorable Mention went to Bryan Carillo, 2nd team went to Daniel Ruiz, 1st team went to William Matthews and All Academic went to William Matthews.
The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk congratulates the Boron athletes for making the teams and wishes all of you well in your endeavors. Congratulations Bobcats.
