CALIFORNIA CITY — The number of available options to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot in California City will expand slightly as Bartz-Altadona Clinic prepares to host a drive-thru clinic at the Strata Center in Central Park on Saturday, March 6.
Those eligible to receive the vaccination must fill out registration paperwork two days prior to the clinic. The forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Bartz -ltadona Community Health Center at 9300 North Loop Blvd, Suite D or downloaded at https://bartz-altadonna-chc.org/covid-vaccines-reg-forms. People can also 661-874-4438 to register or be placed on the registration waiting list.
The vaccination will be available for seniors 65 and older, essential healthcare workers, and those with chronic illnesses, as well agricultural workers, child care workers, educators, and emergency workers.
According to California City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick, the fire department and public works department are working with the Bartz-Altadonna. are working on logistics and planning for future clinics.
