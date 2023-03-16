On 03/11/2023, deputies from the East Area Substation were dispatched to the 1200 block of Orange Street in Rosamond for a burglary. Prior to deputies arriving, the suspect, later identified as 34 year old Kenneth Iannalfo of Rosamond, fled the scene. Deputies located his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near 15th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard. Iannalfo was taken into custody without incident.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a large amount of currency, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 23 suspected morphine pills, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property related to the burglary. Iannalfo was arrested and booked for narcotic sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
