Traveling south on State Route 395 from present day Kramer Junction, folks will come to a set of hills in the high desert; “There’s gold in them thar hills” was the saying back in the day. Well, I decided to research the area and see what I could find and the following is what I found out about the hills.
KRAMER HILLS – is an unincorporated community in San Bernardino County located approximately 6.4 miles southeast of present day Kramer Junction and 26 miles west of Barstow.
In July of 1884, the Kramer Siding on the Santa Fe Railroad had one occupant, who was the depot agent; when copper was discovered 3 miles south, Kramer was jumping with prospectors including J.R. Maxey-his discovery of gold sent folks to Kramer. A district was organized in 1884 and by February of 1885, the camp was so crude that it was advised, “As yet, there are no hotel accommodations here and the visitors will do well to come prepared with blankets”. Kramer Hills was still alive in 1885 but the high cost of milling and transportation discouraged miners so they gave up.
Kramer Hills was a small mining camp and was founded around 1885 after a nearby copper discovery that was short-lived; later discoveries of gold and copper revived interest but the only substantial development was at the Herkelrath Gold Mine around 1926. Actual production at the mine is unknown but many claims were staked and a lot of prospecting was done in the area. During its heyday, Kramer Hills boasted 1 store which was owned by J.B. Ross and a newspaper which was printed in Barstow; thousands of people visited and hundreds of claims were located however, many shallow shafts sunk and the only property that amounted to anything was the Herkelrath property.
