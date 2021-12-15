Due to a water main blow out on Dogwood Ave, water service is interrupted on Dogwood Ave from 77th st to 79th st. Water will be restored as soon as underground utilities are located and marked for safe excavation. Please drive with caution in surrounding areas.
Advisory: WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION-12/15/21 10:4am- California City
- California City Police Department
